Ramya Krishnan rings in 51st birthday with girlfriends; Trisha, Khushbu & others have gala time at house party

Ramya Krishnan is one of the most popular and celebrated actresses of the South film industry. The actress has the same craze as we witnessed her on the big screen in the role of Neelambari in Narasimha. Yesterday, Ramya Krishnan celebrated her 51st birthday and had a gala time with her girlfriends at a house party.

Ramya Krishnan ringed her 51st birthday with a house party along with her girlfriends including Trisha, Khushbu, Madhoo, Lissy, Anu Parthasarathy, Uma Riaz and several other celebrities. Khushbu took to Instagram to share photos from Ramya's birthday bash. She wrote, "What a blast we had!! Laughed like this after ages. #birthdaycelebration #Rajamata #RamyaKrishnan."

Ramya Krishnan has acted in over 260 films in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. She has paired with many leading actors in the industry including superstar Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, and Krishna, and has won four Filmfare Awards, three Nandi Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. Ramya’s portrayal of Sivagami Devi in the Baahubali series (2015–17) received universal acclaim.

On the professional front, Ramya Krishnan was last seen in a web series titled Queen, which was loosely based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The actress will also be next seen in the pan Indian film Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, directed by Puri Jagannadh. She also has two Telugu movies- Sai Dharam Tej starrer Republic and Nagarajuna starrer Bangarraju.