Ramya Krishnan shares a selfie from her vanity van ahead of the shoot; Flaunts makeup done by herself

Ramya Krishnan, popularly also knows as Shivagami Devi from Baahubali has treated her fans with a beautiful selfie. The actress took to Instagram and flaunted her all-glam look. While waiting in the vanity van for her shot to be ready, Ramya Krishnan clicked a selfie, and also showed off the on-point makeup done by herself. Sharing it on Instagram,she wrote, "Waiting for the shot in the caravan...Makeup myself and hair Manohar." Isn't she looking stunning like always? Ramya is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated about everything.

Ramya Krishnan is busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects. She will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Fighter. The upcoming Pan-India film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh'. The Telugu film's Hindi version is to be presented by under his banner Dharma Productions. Ramya was seen last in Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan's OTT released film Queen. The film was based on the late politician and actress Jayalalithaa’s life.

Meanwhile, check out her latest photo below:

Recently, Ramya penned a sweet note on Puri Jagannadh's birthday. The actress wrote, "I didn’t forget your birthday. I just didn’t want you to get all your birthday wishes on the same day.....Happy belated birthday to the nicest and the most genuine person I know @purijagan."

