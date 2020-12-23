  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ramya Krishnan shares a selfie from her vanity van ahead of the shoot; Flaunts makeup done by herself

Ramya is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated about everything.
13295 reads Mumbai
Ramya Krishnan selfie Ramya Krishnan shares a selfie from her vanity van ahead of the shoot; Flaunts makeup done by herself
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ramya Krishnan, popularly also knows as Shivagami Devi from Baahubali has treated her fans with a beautiful selfie. The actress took to Instagram and flaunted her all-glam look. While waiting in the vanity van for her shot to be ready, Ramya Krishnan clicked a selfie, and also showed off the on-point makeup done by herself. Sharing it on Instagram,she wrote, "Waiting for the shot in the caravan...Makeup myself and hair Manohar." Isn't she looking stunning like always? Ramya is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated about everything. 

Ramya Krishnan is busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects. She will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Fighter.  The upcoming Pan-India film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh'. The Telugu film's Hindi version is to be presented by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Ramya was seen last in Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan's OTT released film Queen. The film was based on the late politician and actress  Jayalalithaa’s life. 

Also Read: Ramya Krishnan calls her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday 'Almost A Baahubali’ 

Meanwhile, check out her latest photo below: 

Recently, Ramya penned a sweet note on Puri Jagannadh's birthday. The actress wrote, "I didn’t forget your birthday. I just didn’t want you to get all your birthday wishes on the same day.....Happy belated birthday to the nicest and the most genuine person I know @purijagan." 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Ramya Krishnan gets excited for IPL 2020; Shares fan made Baahubali video ft. Rajinikanth
THROWBACK: When Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan bonded on the sets of Baahubali like two peas in a pod
Ramya Krishnan has a low key birthday celebration with her family as she turns 50; See PHOTO
Happy Birthday Radikaa Sarathkumar: Trisha, Ramya Krishnan and other celebs shower her with best wishes
Nayanthara and Ramya Krishnan lose crores after being scammed by an illegal real estate company?
POLL: Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan or Anushka Shetty: Which female character in Baahubali was sassier?