Ramya Krishnan on Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut: She’s a gutsy, wonderful and self made woman

Talking about Thalaivi actor Kangana Ranaut, Ramya Krishnan said that she was a self-made, strong woman.

Ramya Krishnan is one of the versatile actors of the South film industry. Her roles in films have never been the same. From taking up the role of a Goddess in the film Amman to her role as cold-hearted antagonist in Padayappa, Ramya Krishnan has never failed to get under the skin of her roles. Bollywood star , who will be next seen in Kollywood film Thalaivi recently spoke greatly of Ramya Krishnan’s role in Baahubali.

And now Ramya Krishnan shared her thoughts on Kangana. Speaking about the Queen actor, Ramya said, “Kangana is a gutsy, wonderful and self-made woman. I am actually her admirer and she is another Queen.” One common thing between the actors is that both of them are reprising the role of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. While Ramya Krishnan is playing the late leader’s role in a web series, Kangana’s next is a biopic of the late leader.

Directed by AL Vijay, three teasers of the film were released earlier this year. Aravind Swami will be seen as the late AIADMK supremo MG Ramachandran in the film. The film will be released as Jaya in Hindi. AL Vijay is known for his previous movies like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal. Ramya Krishnan, on the other hand, recently confirmed that the second season of the web series. The series is directed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

