Ramya Krishnan’s iconic roles to transformation over the years: From Vellai Manasu to Jailer

Ramya Krishnan is the epitome of versatility. She has been in the industry for over 40 years, making her debut as a child actress, and has left her mark in all South Indian industries, as well as in Bollywood. She has also made her mark in television and web series, as well. As the actress turns 53 today, Pinkvilla retraces her journey, looking back at the most iconic roles she has played over the years.

Journey in Kollywood

Ramya began her career as a child artist, at the age of 15, portraying the character of Raji in the film Vellai Manasu, which had Chitralaya Gopu at its helm. The film also featured YG Mahendran, and Goundamani.

She gained prominence playing the character of Manju alongside Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan, Superstar Rajinikanth, Ambika, Nagesh and more. The film was helmed by Rajasekhar.

Over the years, her position in the Kollywood industry only solidified, with arguably her best performance coming in 1999, as the antagonist Neelambari, in KS Ravikumar’s Padayappa. The film had Rajinikanth portraying the titular character.

The duo joined hands again 24 years later, for Nelson Dilipkumar’s blockbuster, Jailer, which released in August, this year. The film had Vinayakan, G Marimuthu, Yogi Babu and Mirna Pandian playing prominent roles. Actors from other industries like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Makarand Deshpande, and Tamannah had appeared in cameo roles.

Her character as Leela in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s 2019 film, Super Deluxe is widely acclaimed as well. She played a major role in conveying the entire theme of the film, which dealt with belief, faith and morality. Leela is also arguably one of the most empowered characters to be portrayed on screen in recent times.

The actress is most renowned for her role as Sivagami Devi, the queen of Mahishmati, in SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali, which also featured prominent names like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Nassar and more.

More on Ramya Krishnan’s journey in Tollywood

In Telugu, she made her debut with the 1986 film Bhane Mitrulu, helmed by A. Mohana Gandhi. The film also features Bhanuchander, Anand Babu, Bhanupriya and more. The Pinni actress is also known for her roles in Chandralekha, Love Story 1999, Kushi Kushiga and more.

Recently, she was seen in the film Rangamarthanda, helmed by her husband Krishna Vamsi, which featured Prakash Raj and her in the lead roles. Next up, she will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas’s Guntur Kaaram.

Ramya Krishnan's journey in other industries

The Sigaram actress has done relatively fewer films in Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu, but has successfully left a mark on the industry nonetheless. She has featured in films like Neelambari, Sneha, and Ekagya in Kannada, Kakkakuyil, Aham and Aadupuliyaatam in Malayalam, Khal Nayak, Parampara and Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan in Hindi.

The actress has also left a mark on the television sector, appearing in a number of soap operas over the years, for shows like Vamsam, Kalasam etc. She has also made her web series debut with the 2019 period biographical drama Queen, which told the story of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa.

Her transformation

Despite being in her 50s, Ramya Krishnan still looks stunning and has been praised for her age-defying looks. There is no denying that, over the years, she has undergone a remarkable transformation both in her career and physical appearance. She continues to inspire her fans and peers with her performances and her timeless beauty. She has played a wide range of characters, from the leading lady to the supporting roles.

Ramya Krishnan has undeniably left an impact on the visual medium and still continues to do so. On the occasion of her 53rd birthday, Pinkvilla extends her best wishes!

