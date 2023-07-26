Ramya Krishnan’s wholesome reunion with longtime friend Roja is pure friendship goals; VIDEO

Ramya Krishna and Roja rose to fame around the same time. Both managed to achieve considerable success in their respective careers. While Ramya chose to stick with her career as an actress, Roja chose a whole different path altogether. She went on to get into politics and is currently serving as the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement of Andhra Pradesh.

They have also acted together in films and share a great bond off-screen. The two are great friends and had a reunion recently. The videos and pictures of this reunion are ruling social media at the moment. Netizens are adoring their reunion and the friendship the two still share after all these years.

It is safe to say that the film business is not a consistent area to work in. One may have the greatest hit, but then follow it up with disastrous outings one after the other. So, nothing is guaranteed. Also inconsistent are the fame and laurels that come along with the love from audiences. The same theory can be applied to friendships as well.

But Roja and Ramya's friendship has stood the test of time. Since the beginning of their individual careers in the world of film, the two have had a friendship and have continued to remain cordial. If the videos and pictures that have been shared from their wholesome reunion were not enough to underline the great bond the two share, then Roja’s tweet will definitely do that.

Roja put out a tweet that reminisced about the old times the two shared and also about their current relationship. "Good friends are like stars, You don't always see them, but you know they're always there,i hearty welcome my star who arrived today and made my day so beautiful,I barely remember how life was those days,those smiles,when we met,no matter how much time has passed,happiness is found in reconnecting with my bestie @meramyakrishnan is always wonderful," shares Roja.



In her tweet, Roja referred to Ramya Krishna as her star. If that was not sweet enough, Roja also referred to the Panchathanthiram actress as her bestie.

