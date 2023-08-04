Ramya Nambeesan Interview: I'm so glad that I'm coming back to the Telugu industry with a powerful role

Ramya Nambeesan has built a respectable career for herself over the years. The actress has never shied away from speaking her mind, nor has she been hesitant about picking up unconventional roles. Falling into the rare category of good actors who are also good vocalists, Ramya is very clear about the characters she wants to play going forward in her career. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her upcoming web series, Dayaa, her career trajectory, and a whole lot about herself.

To begin with, can you talk about your upcoming web series, Dayaa, your character Kavita, and how this is different from your previous works?

I haven't done a journalist character before. I might have done a small cameo, but I haven't played an important role as a journalist. That itself makes Dayaa different from what I had done before. Kavita is a brave and courageous journalist. If you have watched the trailer, you'll come to understand that Kavita goes missing in the series. Usually, the journalist role in any series only reveals their public front, and they are shown in a very professional way. Here, both her personal and public lives are showcased. The series shows how she balances her family and public life.

You are a talented singer as well as a talented actor. How is the process of getting into a character comparable to the process of lending vocals to a song?

For any artist, whether it is singing, dancing, acting, or performing any act, we automatically have a tendency to observe things. People ask me whether I do any homework to get into a character. But I usually don't do that because I am very natural. I am very impulsive, and I go with my instincts. If I do a journalist character, I might not go behind a journalist. I just observe things in daily life. This process is always happening, knowingly or unknowingly. I am always observing, and I might pick up certain mannerisms or gestures from people. Even with singing, if you listen to a tune, you get attracted to it, and you might like to work on it. An artist should enjoy the process rather than look for the result. Whoever you meet and whatever conversations you have are all connected to what we do on the professional front.

What about satisfaction? Is the satisfaction you get when you sing a great song or when you portray a great role the same?

I think satisfaction is subjective. I don't think we are satisfied. Any performer or artist would want to improve their skills and the way they perform. They always won't be satisfied. Rather than that, I enjoy being in that process. Even if I sang a great song, I might satisfy the music director, but as a person, I would definitely criticize myself. I am a very self-critical person. I always wanted to do more and improve my skills. It's always good that you're a student and that you're always learning. That state of mind would make you grounded and a better version of yourself.

You are someone who shares great on-screen chemistry with everyone that you have worked with, and I do not mean just your male co-actors. You had a great on-screen friendship with Samvrutha Sunil and Roma Asrani in Chocolate. From your experience, what goes into creating that?

When you enter a film set or a work that involves a lot of people, you should put your ego outside before getting in. When I get into a room, my only motto is to do my work beautifully and be very professional. You want that product to be out beautifully, and you want everyone to see it and enjoy it. Unless and until we don't enjoy the product, it will not be enjoyable to the audience. You should put 100% into what you do. If you have that thing in your mind, everything is beautiful. I put my ego aside, and my only goal is to make a good product.

Coming back to Chocolate, that film came out at a time when Malayalam cinema was filled with male-centric mass entertainers, but there were certain problematic elements in it..

Only problematic elements, you can't name one. It was all problematic. I was part of that, and I was not aware or woke enough to know about all those things. It's changing, and now even the male scriptwriters, when they're writing the script, ask their female friends, Are you sure we're not hurting your thought process? There is change.

How does it feel to come back to Telugu cinema?

I have not been a part of the Telugu industry for a while. Coming to Dayaa, the director Pavan Sadineni writes wonderful women characters. Whether it is my character Kavita, Eesha Rebba's character, or Vishnu Priya’s character, all the women characters are portrayed well, and they are very vocal, fierce, and fiery. They're very woke, too. So I'm so glad that I'm coming back to the Telugu industry with a powerful role. I'm super grateful to portray Kavita on this show. If you are a fan of the murder mystery and thriller genres, you're going to enjoy Dayaa. It will definitely be your cup of tea, and you will definitely watch this series in a stretch. You're not going to leave the room without finishing the series.

As your first language is not Telugu, did you face any difficulties in terms of the language?

I think human beings are all the same. The only change would be the language, the culture, or the region. Otherwise, the thought process and thinking are almost the same. The only challenge was to mug up the dialogues because the language is totally new to me. I've done Telugu movies, but it's been almost 10 years since then. The language is quite a challenge. Mugging up the dialogue and getting the lip sync right is quite challenging for me. But the thinking process is all the same. We all go through almost the same emotions and feelings. It's all the same.

What made you say yes to playing the character of Kavita? Are you intuitive with your career choices?

I'm very intuitive, and in this case, Kavita is so inspiring. You would definitely have a takeaway from Kavita's life. Fighting for truth and justice and fighting against discrimination is not a joke. It is going to take a toll on your life. But you will definitely have the satisfaction of being righteous and the feeling that you're on the right path.

While shooting for a film, are you able to judge how a movie or a character is going to turn out?

Yeah, from the first shot, we will definitely get a sense of whether a film will work or not. I am basically a director’s actor. So if the director puts me at ease, then I am good. The moment I wore the costumes, put on the makeup, and went to the set, my director was like, My Kavita is ready. That is what you want from a director as an actor. The director should be confident. They should feel that this is the way Kavita should look, and this is how Kavita should act or talk. When the director is at ease, the actor is also at ease.

Is there anything specific that you did during the preparation for your role?

I am not an actor who does all those things. I always go with my instincts, and I think I'm an impulsive person and actor. I play with the moment and I play with the people around. I might not get into the character the very first day. It might take time for me to get into that character, but it's just intuition. As actors, we are always observant, and we're always in the loop, knowingly or unknowingly. So we automatically get into it.

How do you make sure that the character that you play is different from the previous one?

I don't specifically test that. It depends on the script and the content that I choose. I always deliberately make sure that I don't get typecast. Our industry has a pattern. When you're fit for the wife role, they'll keep casting you in that role. I've deliberately put a stop to that. I don't want to be stereotyped. This is the only deliberate thing I do while reading scripts.

Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

In Malayalam, there is an anthology called Her, directed by Lijin Jose and written by Archana Vasudev. This is a project I'm really looking forward to. In Tamil, I am doing a series for Vasantha Balan and Vijay Milton. Now, Daya is happening, and it's releasing on August 4. So right now, I'm completely into Daya and Kavitha.

What are your hopes and expectations from Daya in terms of your career?

Daya is going to do only good for my career. I feel new doors have opened for me to do more Telugu movies and series. Not just Kavitha; the whole series is definitely going to be enjoyed by the audience. The series is 100% going to entertain them.

Is there any actor or director from Telugu cinema that you have always wanted to work with or someone whose work you admire?

I always wanted to be part of good cinema. I'm not particular about who I want to work with. I have always admired Nani. He is a very natural actor. If I get to act with him, it is good, and if I don't, it is also fine. I always wanted to be in a project that I empathize with and connected with. That's my only criterion.

As an actor, do you give more importance to audience appreciation or critical reviews?

I think critical reviews. Box office is very important and inevitable. My personal satisfaction comes when I get a good comment on my work. A random person just commenting on my work would make my day.

