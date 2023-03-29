Ramya reveals she contemplated suicide after her dad's death; Says 'Rahul Gandhi helped in hard times'

Ramya aka Divya Spandana is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Kannada film industries. The actress recently spoke about her tough times after her father RT Narayan passed away. She revealed that she had even contemplated suicide and credited Rahul Gandhi for providing emotional support during her trying times.

Ramya appeared on the popular talk show Weekend with Ramesh Season 5 and opened up about the difficult phase in her life. She said, “Two weeks after I lost my father, I was in Parliament. I didn’t know anyone or anything, even about the proceedings of Parliament. But I learnt everything; I channelled my grief toward my work. It was the people of Mandya who gave me that confidence.”

Ramya credits Rahul Gandhi for support during tough times

Ramya revealed how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi played a huge role in her support system in her. She said, “My mother is the biggest influence in my life, next is my father, and third is Rahul Gandhi. When I lost my father, I had hit rock bottom. I did contemplate ending my life. I had become a recluse. I had also lost the election. It was a period of grief. During that time, Rahul Gandhi helped me and supported me emotionally too.”

For the unversed, she joined the Indian Youth Congress in 2012 and headed the Congress social media campaign in 2019 but as results were not favourable. After that, she left politics and made a comeback to the films.

Ramya's career

Ramya made her feature film debut with Puneeth Rajkumar's 2003 Kannada film Abhi and acted in many blockbuster films. However, in 2013, she announced quitting movies to pursue her career in politics but made a comeback to movies in 2016 with Nagarahavu.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she connects to her character in Shaakuntalam being a modern woman