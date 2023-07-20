Ramya sends legal notice to makers of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare; Report

A court case has been filed against the makers of the upcoming Kannada movie Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare. The case has been filed by actor-turned-politician Ramya. The reason for the actress's filing of the case has been reported to be the unauthorized usage of her video clips in the film’s trailer.

Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare is releasing in theaters tomorrow. But just before the release of their film, the makers have to deal with a court case filed against them. Ramya, aka Divya Spandana, sent a legal notice to the makers just two days before the film’s release.

Actress cum politician Ramya files a case against the makers of Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare for using her video in the film without consent

Allegedly, the actress cum politician claimed that her pictures and videos were used during the promotion of Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare without her consent. The film’s director, Nithin Krishnamurthy, was taken aback by the legal notice and also spoke to the media regarding the issue at hand. He got to know that a case had been filed very late and expressed that he was shocked by the developments regarding this issue.

Reportedly, the actress shot a promotional video for the film. But Ramya went on to file the case because the video was shot just for promotional purposes, but the makers chose to feature it in the movie.

Along with filing the case, the Vaaranam Aayiram actress has also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore. Reports are also suggesting that the court has granted an order favoring the actress. Along with this, it is also reported that Ramya’s portions of the film will be completely cut out.

Coming to the film, Hostel Huduguru Bekagiddare has been directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy. The film stars Prajwal B P, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs. The film has been presented by Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Pictures. His close friend and professional collaborator, Rishab Shetty, will be making a special appearance in the film.

The film mainly caters to a youth audience and is set in a hostel. It has to be seen how the legal notice and the media coverage regarding the issue will impact the response to the film.

