Rana Daggubati accepts Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Green India Challenge; Shares a photo of him planting trees

The newlywed Rana Daggubati took to social media and shared a picture of him planting trees after he was nominated by Prabhas and Shruti Haasan for Green India Challenge.

After Prabhas, Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and few other South celebs, Rana Daggubati has also participated in Green Indian Challenge. The newlywed took to social media and shared a picture of him planting trees after he was nominated by Prabhas and Shruti Haasan for this initiative. Rana wrote, "Little delayed but here are 2 one for the #Adipurush #Prabhas and the other for The rockstar @shrutihaasan here you go!! #GreenIndiaChallenge nominating everyone who follows me and has the means to....go for it! RT for a greener India!!."

Rana Daggubati recently got married to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and the wedding was attended only by his few close friends and family members. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also graced the occasion. However, fans missed his Baahubali co-star Prabhas at the wedding and this led to speculations that all is not well between him and Rana Daggubati. Now, Rana has quashed all the rumours about the same by accepting a challenge by Prabhas.

One of the Twitter users commented, "Great you didn’t disregard Prabhas’ nomination! Some of the diehard Prabhas fans (=me) have been skeptical about your friendship with him lately. Welcome back to the Baahubali boys club!!."

Check out Rana's latest Twitter post below:

Little delayed but here are 2 one for the #Adipurush #Prabhas and the other for The rockstar @shrutihaasan here you go!! #GreenIndiaChallenge nominating everyone who follows me and has the means to....go for it! RT for a greener India!! pic.twitter.com/NnsN1pNpsa — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 20, 2020

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The makers of bilingual film postponed the release due to global pandemic.

He will also be seen in an intense role in his upcoming Telugu-Tamil film, Virata Parvam. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role and actors Priyamani and Nandita Das in pivotal roles.

