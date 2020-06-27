Rana Daggubati & Allu Arjun are all smiles in this throwback picture taken on new year's eve

The throwback photo sees the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star Allu Arjun posing for a happy picture along with friends as they rang in the new year’s eve together.

Rana Daggubati's is one of the most sought after actors from the south film industry. The actor also turned producer along with being a host of a talk show. The multi-talented actor is seen posing alongside the Stylish Star Allu Arjun, in a throwback picture taken on new year’s eve. The throwback photo sees the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star Allu Arjun posing for a happy picture along with friends as they rang in the new year’s together. Rana Daggubati recently made headlines when he announced his engagement with lady love Miheeka Bajaj.

The stunning couple recently had their roka ceremony. As per news reports, the couple, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8. There is no official announcement made yet, about the wedding date. But, there is a strong buzz that Rana and Miheeka will be getting married on August 8. On the work front, Rana Daggubati is looking forward to the release of his southern film Aranya. The film has a man vs animal theme. The teaser of the film was unveiled some time back by the makers of the south flick.

But, due to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the filmmakers had to stop their filming work. Some of the film releases were postponed, while some films released on a digital streaming platform. The film Aranya will release in Tamil as Kaadan, and as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi.

