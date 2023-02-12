Rana Daggubati and his father D. Suresh Babu land in legal trouble; Summoned in Land Acquisition Case

The actor and producer have been asked to appear in court for a hearing on 1st May this year. Businessman Pramod Kumar has alleged that the land in question was leased out to him back in 2014 by D. Suresh Babu. As the lease came to an end, the producer allegedly sold the property to him for Rs 18 crore. Pramod Kumar further claimed that although he has paid Rs 5 crore as part of the deal, Suresh Babu has not bothered to complete the registration processes. Allegedly, before the matter could be resolved, the producer transferred the property to his son Rana Daggubati's name.

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati and his producer father D. Suresh Babu, have landed in a legal soup. These two have been named in the case filed by local businessman Pramod Kumar. The plaintiff has alleged that the father and son duo are forcing him to vacate the land that legally belongs to him. A summon has been issued to both Rana Daggubati and D. Suresh Babu in the matter by the third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally.

As per the statement given by the complainant, some henchmen hired by the father and son duo forcibly evicted him from his milkshake outlet back in November 2022. According to reports, Pramod Kumar initially approached the Banjara Hills Police Station after the incident, but they did not take any action.

Both Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu have not commented on the matter till now.

Rana Daggubati's work front

Post-delivering blockbuster hits like Bheemla Nayak and Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati will next appear on our screens with the Netflix series, Rana Naidu. The project will mark his collaboration with uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Aside from these two, the show's cast also includes Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajni Basumatary, and Tenzin Dalha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Conceptualized and directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the 2013 crime TV series, Ray Donovan. Bankrolled by Sunder Aaron under the banner of Locomotive Global Inc, the screenplay of the series has been written by B. V. S. Ravi, while the story has been provided by Ananya Mody. Ninad Khanolkar and Manan Mehta are the head of the editing department, while Netflix, Viacom, and CBS Global Distribution are the distributors. Rana Naidu will share the tale of a father-son duo, who are reportedly undercover criminals.

