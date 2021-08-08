Rana Daggubati and his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj look regal in white as they celebrate their first anniversary

Rana Daggubati and his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, August 8 and they look stunning together. Miheeka posted a photo of her in a white cocktail gown while Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is seen sporting a three-piece suit. Clearly, we will never get tired of gushing and mushing about Rana and Miheeka's adorable chemistry.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Miheeka penned a romantic note and we are all hearts. She captioned it, "Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove."

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's love story is simple yet special in its own way. It was Rana who casually called and proposed Miheeka. “She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real,” Rana Daggubati had revealed earlier during a live Instagram interaction.

