Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj can’t let go of each other in these NEW PHOTOS from their wedding

Now, the couple’s new set of photos exchanging garlands have surfaced online. In the photos, out of which one is monochrome, the couple can be seen grinning from ear to ear.
As Tollywood star Rana Daggubati tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj last week, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and photos of the couple. They had a Mehandi and Haldi ceremony and a video of the couple from the ceremony also surfaced online. During the wedding, Rana and Miheeka looked regal in their wedding attire. Now, the couple’s new set of photos exchanging garlands have surfaced online. In the photos, out of which one is monochrome, the couple can be seen grinning from ear to ear. 

Miheeha was seen in a beautiful bridal lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. The lehenga had hand-done zardosi designs with the finest form of chikankari and gold metalwork teamed. She also draped a golden woven dupatta for the lehenga. On the other hand, Rana was seen in a regal beige sherwani. Video of the from the wedding ceremony and photos of them along with the guests also made their way on social media. Check out the new sets of photos right here.

The wedding was a grand affair though only a limited number of people were seen. Apparently, all the guests were tested for COVID 19 and thy all followed proper social distancing norms. The Baahubali actor made his relationship official on May 12. He took to his Instagram space and shared a picture of him with Miheeka, and captioned it, “And she said Yes.” A few days later, the couple had a Roka ceremony at their private place in Hyderabad and it was attended only by the family members of the couple.

