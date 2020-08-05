  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to have a special themed wedding; Only 30 guests to be part of the occasion?

Not more than 30 people have been invited to take part in the occasion. Apparently, they have only invited family and not even close friends to take part in the wedding.
8863 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to have a special themed wedding; Only 30 guests to be part of the occasion?Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to have a special themed wedding; Only 30 guests to be part of the occasion?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is all set to get hitched to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. While they are getting married amidst the lockdown, the wedding’s venue was not revealed officially and the invitees are unknown yet. According to a report in The Times Of India, they will have a grand wedding with a special theme. But not more than 30 people have been invited to take part in the occasion. Apparently, Rana’s father told the English daily that they have only invited family.

There won't be people from and outside of the industry. The report added that all the guests will be tested for COVID 19 and there will be proper social distancing norms. His father was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry.”

Also Read: Rana Daggubati’s pre wedding bells chime loud as Miheeka Bajaj shares a glimpse of marriage preparation

There will be sanitizers in many places at the wedding venue and all of them will follow social distancing. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj exchanged the rings in a simple yet elegant engagement ceremony with family members in May. Rana, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Miheeka, on the other hand, is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

Credits :The Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement