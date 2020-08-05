Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to have a special themed wedding; Only 30 guests to be part of the occasion?

Not more than 30 people have been invited to take part in the occasion. Apparently, they have only invited family and not even close friends to take part in the wedding.

We all know that Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is all set to get hitched to Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. While they are getting married amidst the lockdown, the wedding’s venue was not revealed officially and the invitees are unknown yet. According to a report in The Times Of India, they will have a grand wedding with a special theme. But not more than 30 people have been invited to take part in the occasion. Apparently, Rana’s father told the English daily that they have only invited family.

There won't be people from and outside of the industry. The report added that all the guests will be tested for COVID 19 and there will be proper social distancing norms. His father was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “There will not be more than 30 people present at the wedding. We want to limit the guest list to just family and we haven’t invited even some of our closest friends, within and outside the film industry.”

There will be sanitizers in many places at the wedding venue and all of them will follow social distancing. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj exchanged the rings in a simple yet elegant engagement ceremony with family members in May. Rana, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Miheeka, on the other hand, is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

