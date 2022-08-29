Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj look regal in ethnic wear at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding; PICS

Rana Daggubati & his wife Miheeka Bajaj are one of the cutest couples in Tollywood. They are also one such couple who maintain a low-key social media life and very rarely share pics of themselves. However, whenever they do share a pic, they always manage to grab their eyes. Today happens to be the same, a pic of Rana Daggubati with his wife Miheeka Bajaj from the wedding of Bollywood designer Kunal Rawat and Arpita Mehra is not to be missed.

Rana and Miheeka make for a regal couple, dressed up in ethnic looks at the Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding, which took place in Mumbai. While Rana is seen looking dapper in a kurta that he paired up with a lungi, Miheeka complemented him with a beautiful look in a lehenga. The couple looks perfect and we can't get enough of them. The special pic from the wedding was shared by Miheeka's mother on her social media handle.

The new set of photos came months after Miheeka dropped a few unseen pics with Rana Daggubati on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary. Sharing the pic, she captioned, "2" with a red heart. One of the adorable couples in Tollywood, Rana, and Miheeka got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen alongside his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the web show Rana Naidu. They will be seen together in a web series which is an adaptation of the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. The show will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

The series, which was announced in January, has wrapped up the entire shoot. The post-production is underway and soon release date will be announced.