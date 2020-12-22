Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj look uber cool as they arrive at the airport after vacation; See PHOTOS

As the young couple had a vacation to celebrate Miheeka's birthday, they are now back in town.

Earlier last week, photos of Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj came up after the couple went on a holiday to celebrate the latter’s birthday. Now, they are back in the city and got papped as they arrived at the city after their short vacation. In the photos, Rana was seen in a casual shirt and a pair of denim pants, while Miheeka upped her fashion game by pairing a loose fitting shirt with a mildly distressed pair of denim pantss.

They both were seen wearing face masks, adopting to the new normal. Ever since they got married in a regal wedding, all eyes are on the beautiful couple as they have been sharing some photos with each other from time. After the lockdown was lifted, they both went on a honeymoon trip and Miheeka shared a photo from the beach while revealing the same.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was announced a couple of days back that Rana Daggubati will be sharing the screen space with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming yet to be titled film. It is widely anticipated that this film will be the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, photos of the film’s pooja were shared by the makers yesterday. He also has in his kitty Virata Parvam. The film has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady, while Nandita Das and Priyamani will be seen playing key roles.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

