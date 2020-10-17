Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s unmissable beach PHOTO from honeymoon is all about love

Miheeka Bajaj took to her social media and shared a photo with her husband and actor pan Indian actor Rana Daggubati from their honeymoon.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot during the lockdown in an intimate yet elaborate ceremony. Now that the nation has gone to an unlock mode, the couple have started their honeymoon. Taking to her Instagram space, Miheeka shared a photo with Rana, where they both can be seen in beach-wear. It is also assumed that they both have shared the photo from a beach.

Though they have not revealed the location of their honeymoon, this photo has come as a treat to their fans as the couple’s photo together has come up as a first one since their wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on August 8, which was attended by some big names of Tollywood including Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Upasana, etc. Photos of the event went viral on social media.

Also Read: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam: Makers to RELEASE the film's motion poster on THIS date

In their recent honeymoon photo, Miheeka can be seen in a blue unikini, while Rana was seen wearing a baseball cap and googles. They both were seen striking a beautiful photo with their radiant smile. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam, where he will share the screen space with Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Priya Mani. It is expected that the cast members will join the sets of the film soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×