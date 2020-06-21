Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj set to tie the knot at THIS royal venue in Hyderabad?

According to the latest media reports on Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, both the families have zeroed up the wedding venue. Read to know more.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have already won millions of hearts with their first adorable picture together. Last month, the Baahubali actor made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj. Sharing a picture of him with his fiance Miheeka, the actor wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati managed to keep their relationship a secret for the longest time. Well, now the couple is all set to tie the knot in August and it is going to be one of the biggest events in the Telugu film industry. The wedding preparations have already kick-started.

According to the latest media reports about their wedding, both the families have zeroed up the wedding venue. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding will reportedly take place at Hyderabad’s most luxurious hotel, Taj Falaknuma. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Apparently, Rana's father and producer Suresh Babu earlier wanted to host the wedding at Ramanaidu Studios located at Nanakramguda to keep it a private affair and away from the media glare. However, the families later decided to change the location. Only family members and important guests will be invited to the wedding.

Rana and Miheeka are an inspiration for the millennial generation as they set relationship and commitment goals. Fans can't stop gushing about their chemistry and cute love. Meanwhile, fans and close friends of the couple are looking forward to their wedding.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen next in trilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well. The film's release date has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rana Daggubati will also be seen in the forthcoming action thriller Virata Parvam directed by Venu Udugula. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

