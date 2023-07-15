Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj share a romance filled moment in living room of series Big Bang Theory; PIC

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are one such couple, who maintain a very lowkey personal life. But set major couple goals with their romantic pictures and mushy PDAs. Now, she shared a photo with Rana Daggubati from their recent vacation.

On Saturday, Miheeka Bajaj took to Instagram and shared a photo with Rana Daggubati. They can be seen reading a book, looking into each other's eyes, smiling, and posing in the living room of the popular English series, Big Bang Theory. The couple are lost in each other's eyes and we can't get over their chemistry.

Sharing the photo, Miheeka wrote, "I’m in your spot! #Bazinga #iykyk #MiheekaBajaj." Last month, she shared a monochrome picture from their vacation in Los Angeles. She also called him 'Best friend' and 'Partner in Crime'.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka's marriage and pregnancy rumors

Rana and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members. The actor recently deleted all his posts on social media and left fans curious. However, his wife shares pics every now and then and takes the internet by fire.

Ever since their marriage, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka have caught pregnancy rumors. There were rumors pertaining that he and his wife Miheeka are all set to welcome their first child. However, the actor dismissed the rumors and cleared up that his wife is not pregnant. Later, last month, the rumors surfaced again after Miheeka posted a video from a beach. The star's wife posted a video of walking on the beach and sparked pregnancy rumors. Several netizens in the comments section questioned her if she was pregnant. And, after a few minutes, she deleted the video.

Professional front

Coming to work terms, Rana Daggubati was last seen on the OTT show, Rana Naidu. The Leader star was seen alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the show. The show has been adapted from the popular American crime series named Ray Donovan. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

ALSO READ: Step inside Ram Charan-Upasana babygirl's 'temple tree nursery' that screams luxury from every corner