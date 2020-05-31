Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to tie the knot on THIS date in Hyderabad

The news reports further suggest that Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu has indeed confirmed that Rana and Miheeka will be getting married on August 8 in Hyderabad.

As per the latest news reports, the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati will be tying the knot with lady love Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in Hyderabad. The news reports further suggest that Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu has indeed confirmed that Rana and Miheeka will be getting married on August 8. The south actor Rana Daggubati had recently announced his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj on his Instagram account with a sweet picture. Rana captioned his Instagram post saying, "And she said yes." The actor received congratulatory messages from the south industry folks and celebrities.

The fans and followers of the Aranya actor were extremely happy for the actor. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently had their official Roka ceremony. Rana's Daggubati's father cleared the air that the duo had a Roka ceremony as per their traditions and that they were not yet engaged. The fans and followers of the south actor send their good wishes across on social media on the Roka ceremony, which was attended by close family members. The ceremony was also attended by Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya.

Rana Daggubati shared stunning pictures from the Roka ceremony and the fans were delighted to see the photos. Rana Daggubati looks extremely dapper in his traditional outfit and Miheeka Bajaj looks ethereal in her traditional saree look. Now, with the latest news update of the couple's wedding date, the fans are very happy for the duo. Miheeka Bajaj had also shared some candid pictures with Rana Daggubati on her Instagram account.

