Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bride to be stuns in a pink lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's big fat wedding have already kick-started. Though the couple has restricted the guestlist to only 30 people, it is going to be a grand wedding in terms of celebrations, theme and decor. After the Haldi ceremony yesterday, Miheeka Bajaj is all set for her Mehendi ceremony and a few BTS photos have surfaced on social media. One can see in the photos, the bride-to-be looks stunning in a pink lehenga. She finished out her look with a beaded maang tikka, big jhumkas, pink lips and open wavy hair. She looks beautiful and happy like never before and the same reflects in her latest pictures from pre-wedding ceremonies.

One can also see, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj make for a perfect pair as they pose for a romantic picture together at their Haldi ceremony. Don't they look adorable together? This picture clicked by Reels and Frames speaks volume about their togetherness and true love. Their sizzling chemistry in this intimate celebrations is all about love. Rana and Miheeka Bajaj will tie the knot on August 8th in Hyderabad amid their close friends and family members. It is one of the much-talked-about events of the year.

During one of the live interactions, Rana Daggubati revealed how he proposed Miheeka Bajaj on call before meeting her in person. He said, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was a commitment," the Baahubali actor spilled the beans during the Live interaction."

