Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Marriage: Amul celebrates 'Daggubutterly wedding' and it is beyond adorable

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on August 8th and fans across the country are sending best wishes to the couple for their new beginning. The pictures of the couple from the wedding will make you go "aww". The couple is head over heels in love with each other and every picture from their wedding speaks volume about their adorable chemistry. Not only fans and his friends from the industry are sending love to the newly wedded couple, Amul, too celebrated their wedding. The brand, which is known for its crisp advertising, congratulated the couple with a heartwarming post on Twitter.

The tweet read, "Topical: The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!." A picture of the couple from the wedding has been creatively featured on the poster and it reads, "Rana, yeh khaana." The Baahubali actor's wedding with designer Miheeka Bajaj was by only 30 people but the celebrations, decorations and everything bit of it was grand. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan with wife Upasana and Samantha Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya graced the most-talked-about wedding of 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Rana and Miheeka decided to enter into the wedlock and did not let it come their way.

Rana replied to Amul's tweet with a 'thank you' and heart emoticon.

Thank you — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 11, 2020

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has a couple of films to release by the end of this year. However, due to pandemic, things have changed and the shootings have been stalled. He is also awaiting the release of 'Haathi Mere Saathi', which has been titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu.

