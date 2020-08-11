  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Marriage: Amul celebrates 'Daggubutterly wedding' and it is beyond adorable

Not only fans and his friends from the industry are sending love to the newly wedded couple, Amul, too celebrated Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding.
32498 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Marriage: Amul celebrates 'Daggubutterly wedding' and it is beyond adorableRana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Marriage: Amul celebrates 'Daggubutterly wedding' and it is beyond adorable

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on August 8th and fans across the country are sending best wishes to the couple for their new beginning. The pictures of the couple from the wedding will make you go "aww". The couple is head over heels in love with each other and every picture from their wedding speaks volume about their adorable chemistry. Not only fans and his friends from the industry are sending love to the newly wedded couple, Amul, too celebrated their wedding. The brand, which is known for its crisp advertising, congratulated the couple with a heartwarming post on Twitter. 

The tweet read, "Topical: The Rana- Miheeka ‘shaadi’ is an Internet sensation!." A picture of the couple from the wedding has been creatively featured on the poster and it reads, "Rana, yeh khaana." The Baahubali actor's wedding with designer Miheeka Bajaj was by only 30 people but the celebrations, decorations and everything bit of it was grand. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan with wife Upasana and Samantha Akkineni with Naga Chaitanya graced the most-talked-about wedding of 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Rana and Miheeka decided to enter into the wedlock and did not let it come their way. 

Rana replied to Amul's tweet with a 'thank you' and heart emoticon. 

Check out Amul's tweet below: 

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has a couple of films to release by the end of this year. However, due to pandemic, things have changed and the shootings have been stalled. He is also awaiting the release of  'Haathi Mere Saathi', which has been titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aaranya in Telugu. 

Also Read: Amala Paul raises the temperature with her latest stunning photos in denim shorts and crop top 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Anonymous 1 hour ago

NONSENSE AMUL. HE IS NOT WORTH IT

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement