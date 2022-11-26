Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's new photo is all about being truly and madly in love

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Miheeka took a moment to appreciate her dear husband with a beautiful post on her Instagram handle. She shared a pic of Rana holding her in his arms and posing with happy smiles and the caption reads, "Thanksgiving is all about being grateful for what life has sent your way. You sure as hell are one of those things!#EternallyGrateful #Thanksgiving #HusbandAppreciationPost #MiheekaBajaj."

Rana Daggubati and his Miheeka are one of the most sought-after couples in Tollywood. Ever since their marriage, they have been maintaining a very lowkey personal life and very occasionally share pics together. Today, happens to be such a golden day as the actor's wife shared a perfect husband appreciation post with a romantic pic.

Take a look at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's latest pic here:

Rana and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8, 2020. It was a lockdown wedding attended only by their close friends and family members. The actor recently deleted all his posts on social media and left fans curious. However, his wife shares pics every now and then and takes the internet by fire.

Pregnancy rumours

Recently, Rana Daggubati was in the headlines for rumours of becoming a parent soon. There were rumours pertaining that he and his wife Miheeka are all set to welcome their first child. Though the couple has not confirmed anything, Rana's recent response to fatherhood rumours as singer Kanika Kapoor congratulated him has put an end to everything.

The actor in disbelief laughed out at the rumours and cleared that his wife is not pregnant. Replying to the wish, He clarified the rumours and said, "If I am having a baby, I will be sureâ€¦ if you are having a baby, you will be sure!."

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing the screen with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the forthcoming web series Rana Naidu. The show is inspired by the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan. Made under the direction of Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, the official release date for the drama has not been revealed yet.

