Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Roka Unseen Pics: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and other family members bond

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj's Roka ceremony took place at the memorial of late legendary producer D Ramanaidu at Ramanaidu Film Studios in Hyderabad on May 20. Rana looked dashing as ever in a traditional mundu and a simple white shirt while Miheeka Bajaj looked pretty in a beautiful saree and an embellished designer blouse. After the roka ceremony, Rana took to Instagram and wrote, "And it’s official!!." Well, now we have got our hands on some unseen photos of the couple from their special day. One can see, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also the integral part of Rana's special day.

A very few members from both the families attended the ceremony due to COVID-19 outbreak. Samantha also took to Instagram and shared a happy group picture from Rana and Miheeka's roka ceremony. She wrote, "Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020.. @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after." The families of the couple were seen bonding and making memories as they clicked a lot of group pictures. Sam looked pretty as ever in a yellow suit while Chay, known for his simplicity was sporting formal look. Rana's siblings Aashritha Daggubati, Abhiram Daggubati can also be seen in their picture-perfect family click.

Check out unseen photos from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's roka ceremony:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. It is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon. The film also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.

He will also be seen sharing the screenspace with Sai Pallavi in their upcoming film, Viraata Parvam.

Meanwhile, talking about Miheeka Bajaj, she is a designer by profession. She comes from a business family having no filmy background. She is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. Her mother Bunty is the director & creative head of Krsala jewels.

Rana and Miheeka are yet not engaged. It was only a roka ceremony, the first wedding event in which both the families gather at a place and confirm their novel relationship to each other.

