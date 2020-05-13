Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's THIS unseen photo is all about love, laughter and togetherness

One can see in the picture, Rana Daggubati chilling, while Miheeka Bajaj is laughing her heart out. They look adorable together and are a match made in heaven.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are winning hearts with their first adorable picture together. Rana, as we all know is a private person and loves to keep his personal life away from the media glare. Interestingly, Miheeka Bajaj along with Rana managed to keep their relationship a secret for the longest time. The duo never shared any pictures together on their respective social media accounts. Well, Rana and Miheeka are an inspiration for the millennial generation as they set relationship and commitment goals. While fans can't stop gushing about their chemistry and cute love, an unseen picture of Rana and Miheeka is doing rounds on social media.

One can see in the picture, Rana Daggubati chilling on the chair while Miheeka Bajaj is laughing her heart out. The photo has been shared by Miheeka's sister and is winning hearts. This unseen photo is all about love, laughter and togetherness. Don't they make for a perfect pair? They look so adorable together, like a match made in heaven. Check out Rana and Miheeka's image below.

Miheeka Bajaj is Hyderabadi and keeps travelling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for work. Miheeka ventured into the décor space in 2018 and has been following her dreams. She is the daughter of Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. Miheeka does not belong from a filmy background but is close to a lot of B-town celebs including .

Well, Rana Daggubati's fans are eagerly looking forward to this most awaited wedding of the year. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot later this year.

Here's wishing years of togetherness to our new favourite couple!

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's GF Miheeka Bajaj is connected to Sonam Kapoor and family; Here's how

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×