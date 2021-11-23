Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's unseen wedding video is all things fun and love

Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. Since then, the couple has been paining the town red with their fairytale romance and fun photos on social media. Recently, Miheeka shared an unseen video of their wedding and it looks magical.

One can see, Rana is totally a different and no-filter man besides his ladylove. Their wedding video is all about all things fun and romance. Sharing the video, Miheeka wrote, "The perfect match. You are all things right rolled into one! Love.Light.Life. @ranadaggubati #myeverything."

Due to the pandemic, their wedding was a small affair attended by Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, Ram Charan and other close family members.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rana shared how life has changed post marriage. "It's fun and great..a part of me has settled and is happy...all the mad energy has kind of tamed...It feels good..I'm growing up," said Rana with a smile from ear to ear.