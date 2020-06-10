Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding to be postponed due to COVID 19 crisis?

The date for Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding ceremony was initially fixed to be on August 8, 2020. However, it is likely to be postponed as per the latest reports.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are currently the popular and talked-about couples in the South film industry. The couple’s much-awaited Roka ceremony was held a few days back in the presence of their near and dear ones. Reports also suggested that the Baahubali star will tie the knot with Miheeka on August 8, 2020, much to the excitement of the fans. However, there seem to be some changes in the plan as per the latest buzz going around on the internet.

If media reports are to be believed, the star couple’s marriage is likely to be postponed and many of you might have already figured out the reason behind the same. As we can see, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing in Hyderabad at a tremendous rate which is quite alarming. This is the reason why Rana Daggubati’s father Suresh Babu is reportedly rethinking his decision about the marriage date of the couple.

A few days back, Bheeshma actor Nithiin had also postponed his wedding with Shalini because of the Coronavirus pandemic which has adversely affected our country. They are yet to announce their new wedding date publicly. Talking about Rana Daggubati, the South star sent his fans into a frenzy when he shared an adorable picture with ladylove Miheeka on social media a few weeks back post their Roka ceremony. The two of them looked amazing while dressed in their traditional best during the special occasion and of course, the pictures went instantly viral on social media.

