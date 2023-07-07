Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur's latest photo will make you manifest they work together soon

Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur recently met at an event and spent a good day together. The Sita Ramam actress shared a photo with the South actor on Instagram and they look so perfect together. The latest photo makes us manifest to watch them together on the screen. The duo would make for such a good on-screen pair with perfect chemistry.

Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram and shared a photo with Rana Daggubati from the event they visited together. The Lust Stories actress gave major boss lady vibes in a denim pantsuit with subtle makeup and a straight hairstyle. The Virata Parvam looked dapper in semi-formals and added a nice touch of accessories with a hat on his head.

Rana Daggubati, Mrunal Thakur's pic screams friendship goals

Professional front

Mrunal Thakur became a popular actress in the South. She made her debut in Telugu with Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan and left every awestruck with her performance. Post that, she is flooded with offers from South movies, especially the Telugu film industry. The actress is currently busy shooting Nani30 with Nani and also signed her next Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Parasuram, VD13 is bankrolled by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Rao.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was last seen on the OTT show, Rana Naidu. The Leader star was seen alongside his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in the show. The show has been adapted from the popular American crime series named Ray Donovan. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

Rana Daggubati talked about how he always wished for an Indian film to make headlines globally. He said, "I loved cinema because of what I saw globally. I saw Star Wars. I saw films like that when I was growing up and I was just hoping that we'd be able to make cinema like that one day and just that I got to be a little part of things like that. Today is a time when you can actually sit and make films when the whole world is out there to watch your films. Five years ago, we were convinced that the country would watch our films. Now I say the world watch our films. So it is step by step, in the global arena for us."

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ram Charan and Upasana exchanged eye glances during first meet before marriage; VIDEO