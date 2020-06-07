Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are twining in military green colour in THIS throwback picture

The actor's throwback photo with Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya will win over your hearts, as they are seen twinning in military green colour.

The Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is one of the most loved actors from the south film industry. The actor made headlines recently, when he announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj on his Instagram account with a sweet picture of the two. The actor's throwback photo with Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya will win over your hearts, as they are seen twinning in military green colour. Naga Chaitanya's t-shirt and Rana Daggubati's sleek military green jacket, will surely give you some major fashion goals. The dashing duo are all smiles in the throwback picture.

The south actor Rana Daggubati will be seen in the film titled Aranya. The film was expected to hit the big screen in the month of April. But, due to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the makers of the Rana Daggubati starrer had to postponed the film's release. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of Aranya are now planning to release the film on a digital streaming platform. But, no official announcement has been made by the makers of the southern drama. The film has a forest backdrop and sees a man vs animal theme.

Check out Rana Daggubati's photo with Naga Chaitanya

The fans and followers of the Baahubali actor are now waiting to hear an official update about the film's release. The teaser of Aranya looks very promising and it has generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and audience members about the film. The Rana Daggubati starrer is helmed ace director Prabhu Solomon. The film will release as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi and Kaadan in the Tamil version.

Credits :instagram

