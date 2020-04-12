Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya's THESE adorable childhood photos are all about sibling love

Being a part of a huge joint family, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are super close to each other and their childhood photos prove they have only grown together besing cousins cum best friends.

Rana Daggubati, the son of film producer D Suresh Babu, shares a strong bond with his cousins. Despite being busy with the shooting of his films, the actor always makes sure to stay connected with his cousins Naga Chaitanya and others. From sharing throwback photos with cousin Naga Chaitanya to wishing each other on their birthdays, they never fail to set sibling goals. Being a part of a huge joint family, they are super close to each other and their childhood photos prove they have only grown together besing cousins cum best friends.

We bring some old childhood clicks of very young Rana posing with his cousin Naga Chaitanya and they look adorable. One of the photos sees Chay hugging his brother Rana Daggubati with his arms around his brother’s neck and that killer smile on his face proves their strong bonding. The other snap sees the young boys at Ramanaidu production house. To unreversed, Naga Chaitanya is the son of the famous Mass actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati. That's how he has a connection to the Daggubati-Akkineni Family. After parting ways with Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married to actress Amala Mukherjee in 1984.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the upcoming romantic film titled, Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the lead roles and is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is produced by Sri Narayandas Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi. The film will hit the screens post the COVID-19 lockdown. Haathi Mere Saathi has been titled Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil.

