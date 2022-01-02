Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan are 'going wild' & their bromance in the latest photo defines friendship goals

Rana Daggubati has shared a heartwarming photo with Ram Charan from their New Year celebration and it sets major friendship goals. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rana wrote, "holding on to me from going totally wild...for the last 3 decades. Happy New Year Man."

Their endearing friendship from childhood has always managed to steal the limelight. For the unversed, they went to the same school together in Chennai. Also, Ram Charan's wife Upasana was their junior in the same school while Allu Arjun's wife Sneha was their classmate. Their friendship has always been the talk of the town and more than anything, it is great to see how Charan fulfills his duties as an elder brother.

Take a look at Rana and Ram Charan's latest photo below:

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's next RRR co-starring Jr NTR has been postponed amidst the rising COVID-19 cases. The makers took to social media and shared an official statement about the same.

The statement read, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Rana has Bheemla Nayak co-starring Pawan Kalyan and Viraata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula.

