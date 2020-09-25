  1. Home
Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam’s makers eyeing for theatrical release?

The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation.
6401 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam's makers eyeing for theatrical release?
One of the most anticipated Tollywood movies starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, Priya Mani and Nandita Das in the lead roles has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. Now, at a time when almost all filmmakers are considering to release their films directly on OTT platforms, it looks like the makers of Virata Parvam want to release the film in theatres only. It is to be noted that multilingual film Nishabdham starring R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s makers recently announced that the film will be released on OTT platforms.

Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after the central government imposed the lockdown to contain COVID 19 situation. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer, while Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are cranking the camera. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting son and the same will be announced.

So far, the makers have released the first looks of Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi and Priya Mani from the film on their respective birthdays. Apparently, Rana Daggubati, Priya Mani and Nandita Das will be seen playing the roles of Naxals, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite. However, the makers have not yet revealed which role will be played by whom.

Credits :The Times Of India

