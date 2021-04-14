Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam's release date postponed amidst rising COVID 19 cases

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam was scheduled to release on April 30th but has been postponed now.

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam was slated for theatrical release on April 30 but now, the makers have decided to postpone it. Due to the increasing COVID 19 cases in the country, the makers of Rana Daggubati starrer took the much-needed step. Taking to Twitter, the makers in an official announcement note wrote, "Due to the second wave of COVID 19 and the alarming rise in the cases, team Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from April 30th. The new release date will be announced soon."

The note ended with an important message, "Please Mask Up & Stay Safe." Helmed by director Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam will also see Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra and Eashwari Rao in pivotal roles. Based against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement, the Virata Parvam teaser was released recently and it took social media by storm. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Vennela, who plays Rana Daggubati's love interest in the film. The upcoming film is bankrolled by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story, which was scheduled to release on April 16 has been postponed for the same reason. The makers recently tweeted, "Safety first! Keeping the increase of COVID cases in mind we at @SVCLLP would like to give an official announcement of postponing the release of #LoveStory New release date to be announced soon."

Keeping the increase of COVID cases in mind we at @SVCLLP would like to give an official announcement of postponing the release of #LoveStory

New release date to be announced soon.https://t.co/KlWv2RbnDz — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) April 8, 2021

