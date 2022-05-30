Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam's release pushed to June 17th

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer periodic love and action drama Virata Parvam was announced for theatrical release worldwide on July 1st. The film’s release date has been advanced now. Virata Parvam will hit the cinemas on June 17th.

Inspired from true events of 1990s, Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam is going to narrate a wonderful love story in the backdrop of Naxalite movement in Telangana region. The motion poster also portrays the theme of the movie and Suresh Bobbili’s background score is remarkable.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani handled the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili scores the music.

Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles.

The film’s teaser and first single got tremendous response. The makers will begin new set of promotions very soon.

