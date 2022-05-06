Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam gets an official release date

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam will be releasing worldwide in theatres on July 1st. The much-awaited film got postponed a couple of times due to the pandemic. The release date announcement poster sees Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi running in the forest whilst holding hands.

While Rana looks aggressive with a gun in his hand, Sai Pallavi looks scary. Virata Parvam is a unique and content-driven film. The film's teaser and first single got a tremendous response and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them. The team will kickstart promotions very soon.

Take a look at the new poster below:

Inspired by the true events of the1990s, Rana Daggubati plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam is going to narrate a wonderful love story against the backdrop of war.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani are the cinematographers, while Suresh Bobbili has composed the music.

Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in important roles.

