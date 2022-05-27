Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati get clicked as they exit a restaurant in Mumbai; See pics

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Surveen Chawla were clicked by the shutterbugs outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai last night. While Rana Daggubati and Surveen Chawla twinned in black, Venkatesh Daggubati chose a blue T-shirt and trousers for his night out.

These three are part of the cast of the upcoming web series, Rana Naidu. Bankrolled by the production house Locomotive Global Inc., the show is the official adaptation of the American drama, Ray Donovan. Touted to be an action drama, the project will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood whenever they face any issue. Rana Naidu is being helmed by Karan Anshuman in association with Suparn Verma.

Check out the pictures below:

According to reports, Rana Daggubati and his uncle will be pitted against each other in the web series. Earlier, Venkatesh Daggubati made a special appearance in Rana Daggubati's 2012 action drama, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. Talking about the venture, Rana Daggubati told the Hindu, “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging, and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.” Also, Venkatesh Daggubati was quoted saying, “I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it.”

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will appear on the silver screens alongside Sai Pallavi in the period drama, Virata Parvam. The film will be out in theatres on 1 July this year. Derived from the true events of the1990s, Rana Daggubati will be seen as Comrade Ravanna in his next, who is known by his pen name Aranya.

