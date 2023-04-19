Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh starrer Rana Naidu renewed for season 2; Teaser out now

Rana Daggubati and Victory Venkatesh starring Rana Naidu released on the OTT platform, Netflix last month. The show marked Rana Daggubati’s debut in OTT space and also the first time he shared screenspace with uncle Daggubati Venkatesh. This 10-episode series received mixed responses from the audience. While most praised the action-packed drama, some are of the opinion that it uses unnecessary abusive language and is too bold for the audience. However, amidst all this, the show has been renewed for a second season.

Rana Naidu renewed for second season

The Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman directorial is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series ‘Ray Donovan’. It has been officially renewed for season 2 as the makers confirmed today. The OTT platform took to social media to share the announcement. They uploaded a teaser and wrote in the caption, “Don’t worry, the Naidus are coming back to sort all your kiri kiri! #RanaNaidu season 2 coming soon!”

While the first season of the show received some controversy, it seems fans are excited for season 2. Their excitement is evident in the comment section as one user wrote, “Madly waiting, bring it on!” Most comments read, “Can't wait!”

About Rana Naidu Season 1

The action-packed drama shows uncle Venkatesh, and Rana Daggubati playing father-son duo. It revolves around the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), who is the go-to guy for celebrities to fix any problems they face, and his equation with estranged father Naga (Venkatesh). Suchitra Pillai, Gourav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla played significant roles in this series. The show hit the No. 1 spot on the OTT platform weeks after its release, making it the most-watched series. It also grabbed a spot in the Global top 10.

While some fans criticised the show for showing unnecessary bold scenes and using abusive language, fans of Rana Daggubati hailed the show as the best work of the actor.

