Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj look festive ready in this latest photo from Dussehra celebrations

We have come across another beautiful photo of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj as they celebrated Dusshera yesterday with their family.

Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj amid lockdown on August 8, 2020, in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by his close friends and family members. Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun and a few closed ones graced the wedding ceremony. Recently, the first picture of the couple post their wedding started doing rounds on social media. The couple sunbathing and enjoying each other's company, which was assumed to be from their honeymoon was shared by Miheeka Bajaj on her Instagram. Well, now we have come across another beautiful photo of them as they celebrated Dusshera yesterday with their family.

One can see in the picture, the Baahubali actor is wearing a white kurta and denim as he poses with Miheeka Bajaj and his in-laws. The new bride looks stunning in a purple saree and completed her look with hair in bun and eye-grabbing pair of earrings. The picture-perfect family moment from Dusshera celebrations has been shared by Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj. Well, Rana Daggubati is enjoying his time with family until he resumes shooting of his upcoming films.

Meanwhile, check out their photo below:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently announced that his upcoming trilingual film, Kaadan is releasing on Makar Sankranti 2021.

The Baahubali actor shared about the big announcement and wrote, "*A big announcement! *- Today, even as we deal with a deadly pandemic, the one faced by our forests, that of human encroachment and deforestation continues to loom over us. Be a part of this thrilling battle with #HaathiMereSaathi, releasing in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021!."

Credits :Instagram

