Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty laud Adivi Shesh's Major, share their reviews of the film

The craze of Major has been gripping the nation tighter with every passing day. As the Adivi Sesh starrer garners praises from across the county, many celebrities like Nani and Salman Khan have lauded the project.

Recently, Rana Daggubati shared his review for Major on Twitter, "#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent."

Also, Anushka Shetty wrote on Instagram, " Beautiful tribute to major Sandeep unni Krishnan …Loved watching the movie and thank u team #Major for bringing this story to us ...heart warming... Congratulations Sesh , director sashi kiran tikka , Vamsi .. Prakash raj garu , Revathi garu , Murli Sharma garu , saiee Manjrekar , Sobhita dhulipala..all the actors ,technicians ,crew congratulations...Please watch it in the theatres." Reacting to the post Major lead Adivi Sesh commented, "Thank u sweetu...so much love."



The father of the late army officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, K Unnikrishnan was quoted saying, “It’s such a good reflection of what we have seen and suffered. It has made us forget all the bad memories. It’s a very well-made film (in Telugu and Hindi) and I must congratulate the entire team of Major through the bottom of my heart. Sandeep fought for his country till his last breath and will always be a source of inspiration and motivation for millions of people across the globe. The entire team of Major deserves good appreciation. The film scores in all the departments, be it acting, direction, sound and editing. The movie team came to our house and copied all the photographs and projected it so well on-screen bringing back all the good memories we have had with Sandeep. I started my career in Hyderabad and lived here with Sandeep when he was posted here. Thank you to the entire team of Major."

