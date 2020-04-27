Rana Daggubati on Baahubali taking half of his career: Nobody on that set had done anything like this before

It almost took 5 years for the first part of Baahubali franchise to hit the screens due to long making process. Rana Daggubati recently opened up about how the film almost took half of his career.

SS Rajamouli's war epic 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion changed cinema forever in terms of VFX as well as box office numbers. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, Baahubali franchise has set a huge mark even in the international market. Visual effects to larger than life sets, SS Rajamouli's directorial has left an everlasting impact on the audience. It took almost 5 years for the first part to hit the screens due to long making process.

Rana Daggubati recently opened up about how the film almost took half of his career. In an interview to TOI, Rana recalls about spending 5 years on the film before it was out for the world. He says, “Nobody on that set had done anything like this before in their career, be it an actor or a technician. It was like being in an acting school, a film school and a visual effects school all at once, with a great teacher, SS Rajamouli. Like 'Star Wars' in the ‘70s, this is one landmark film that has changed cinema forever."

On the work front, after the lockdown ends, Rana Daggubati will be seen back on his popular chat show, ‘No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3’. His upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi, which was scheduled to release in April has been postponed due to COVID-19. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an official statement regarding the same.

