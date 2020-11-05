  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati can't take his eyes off wife Miheeka Bajaj as they celebrate Karwa Chauth; Take a look

Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are one lovely couple and we can't get over their cute chemistry.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: November 5, 2020 01:08 pm
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Karwa Chauth photo Rana Daggubati can't take his eyes off wife Miheeka Bajaj as they celebrate Karwa Chauth; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karwa Chauth 2020 was celebrated yesterday, November 4, 2020, all over in the country. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and shared stunning photos of themselves dressed in red and pink for the special day. To unversed, on Karwa Chauth, married women, especially in North-West India, observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Interestingly, South star Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj also celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020. Miheeka's mom Bunty Bajaj took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of the newlyweds from the celebrations. 

One can see in the photo, Rana Daggubati can't take his eyes off his ladylove who looks stunning in a red traditional saree. Choker, kada in both the hands and traditional nose ring completed her look. Miheeka kept it simple and looked beautiful for the special day. On the other hand, Baahubali actor was seen in casual attire and a cap. Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are one lovely couple and we just can't get over their cute chemistry. 

Check it out:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy karvachauth god bless @ranadaggubati @miheeka

A post shared by Bunty Bajaj (@buntybajaj) on

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha shared a pretty photo of them together from Atla Tadde celebrations. Atla Tadde is celebrated every year by married women on the 3rd night after the full moon in Aswiyuja month of Telugu calendar. 

Take a look below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Atlathadhi

A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy) on

On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently announced that his upcoming trilingual film, Kaadan is releasing on Makar Sankranti 2021. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Rana Daggubati and wife Miheeka Bajaj look festive ready in this latest photo from Dussehra celebrations
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s unmissable beach PHOTO from honeymoon is all about love
Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj looks regal in a tulle chikankari Manish Malhotra saree; Take a look
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj can’t let go of each other in these NEW PHOTOS from their wedding
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Marriage: Amul celebrates 'Daggubutterly wedding' and it is beyond adorable
Newlyweds Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayan Puja post their wedding; See Pic
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement