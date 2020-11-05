Rana Daggubati can't take his eyes off wife Miheeka Bajaj as they celebrate Karwa Chauth; Take a look

Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are one lovely couple and we can't get over their cute chemistry.

Karwa Chauth 2020 was celebrated yesterday, November 4, 2020, all over in the country. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and shared stunning photos of themselves dressed in red and pink for the special day. To unversed, on Karwa Chauth, married women, especially in North-West India, observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. Interestingly, South star Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj also celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020. Miheeka's mom Bunty Bajaj took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of the newlyweds from the celebrations.

One can see in the photo, Rana Daggubati can't take his eyes off his ladylove who looks stunning in a red traditional saree. Choker, kada in both the hands and traditional nose ring completed her look. Miheeka kept it simple and looked beautiful for the special day. On the other hand, Baahubali actor was seen in casual attire and a cap. Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka Bajaj are one lovely couple and we just can't get over their cute chemistry.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha shared a pretty photo of them together from Atla Tadde celebrations. Atla Tadde is celebrated every year by married women on the 3rd night after the full moon in Aswiyuja month of Telugu calendar.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently announced that his upcoming trilingual film, Kaadan is releasing on Makar Sankranti 2021. Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look regal as they pose during their housewarming rituals; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

