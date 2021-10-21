Rana Daggubati chilling with Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Bheemla Nayak after a fight scene is too cool to miss

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are currently shooting for the much-anticipated film, Bheemla Nayak in Hyderabad. While moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them, Rana Daggubati has shared a photo of him chilling with Pawan Kalyan on the sets. One can see, they are unwinding themselves during break time.

The photo shows, power star PK relaxing on a charpoy cot after a fight scene while Rana is lying like a boss atop a bullock cart. Captioning the photo, the Baahubali actor wrote, "Fight IN Chill OFF!!." Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K. Chandra and fans cannot wait to catch their two favourite actors together on the big screen.

Take a look at Rana's post below:

Bheemla Nayak also has Nithya Menen in the lead role. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the film has music composed by S. Thaman with cinematography and editing performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.

To unversed, the upcoming Telugu film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for worldwide release on January 12th for Sankranthi, 2022.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was helmed by Sachy and it featured Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read: Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan shares memorable unseen photos as they complete 6 years of togetherness