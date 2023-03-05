Rana Daggubati comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's decision to reveal about her autoimmune disease Myositis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a brave move and opened up about her battle with the autoimmune disease Myositis last year. Samantha, who believes in sharing each and everything about her personal and professional life with fans through social media, left everyone worried as she revealed about suffering from Myositis. Recently, in an interview, Rana Daggubati shared his thoughts on the actor's choice to share personal struggles.

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Rana, Naga Chaitanya's cousin said he spoke to Samantha on knowing about her battle with myositis and is very often in touch with her. He further added saying, "everyone has hardships in their life," and that "Everyone will have something that is life-changing, that’s life-threatening."

Rana also commented on how it is an actor's choice on what to speak and when to reveal about their personal struggles. It’s about how you deal with it, and when you want to speak about it," he said,

"It’s important that sad things happen but the beauty is to get back up and keep going,” he concluded.

Rana Naidu

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will soon be seen with uncle Venkatesh Daggubati on Netflix's action crime drama series, Rana Naidu. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, Rana Naidu is an official adaptation of the 2013 crime TV series, Ray Donovan. The series will be out on the OTT platform on March 10, 2023.

Shaakuntalam

Samantha, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the historical drama, Shaakuntalam. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam will release in cinemas worldwide on 14 April 2023.





