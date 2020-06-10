Rana Daggubati compares SS Rajamouli's Baahubali to Hollywood films Star Wars; Here's what he has to say

Rana Daggubati recently opened up about how Baahubali has got the change in Indian Cinema. He also went on to compare Baahubali franchise with Hollywood film, Star Wars

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati in the lead roles has changed the face of Indian Cinema. The magnum opus has not only set a huge record in Indian but also internationally. A fantasy revenge drama has set a benchmark in terms of VFX, box office numbers and larger than life cinematic experience for the audience. Well, the makers of the film are super proud of it. Many celebrities across the country have appreciated the way Baahubali has changed the perspective in Indian Cinema.

In an interview with CinemaExpress, Rana Daggubati opened up about how Baahubali has got the change in Indian Cinema. He also went on to compare Baahubali franchise with Hollywood film Star Wars. The actor said, "SS Rajamouli's Baahubali did to Indian cinema is similar to what Star Wars did to Hollywood. Our film has given the courage to filmmakers to dream big and widen their avenues. There is a clear difference post- Baahubali."

During the same interview, Rana also said that his role in the upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi is toughest and challenging one. The Telugu star sayd, I've shot for Baahubali before, still I would call this Haathi Mere Saathi my most challenging role."

Rana Daggubati will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi, the trilingual movie, which has been shot in two different countries and forest locales in Kerala. The film is titled Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Aranya in Telugu and Kaadan in Tamil.

Credits :Cinema Express

