Rana Daggubati completes 12 years in Tollywood; Wife Miheeka says, '12 years of excellence & growth’
It has been 12 years since we were familiarized with the acting prowess of Rana Daggubati. He came onto the big screens as the young prodigy Arjun Prasad in Shekhar Kammula’s Leader. Celebrating 12 years of ruling Tollywood, Rana Daggubati’s better half Miheeka shared a nostalgic Instagram post. Sharing a poster from his debut movie Leader, she wrote, "12 years of excellence". Sharing another poster of Rana Daggubati as Daniel Shekhar from Bheemla Nayak, Miheeka wrote, "12 years of growth!!"
Rana Daggubati also marked his 12-year journey in the cinema with a heartfelt note. Posting a note on his Instagram handle, the star penned, “It’s been an awesome 12 years!! Thank you for all the wishes!! From Arjun Prasad to Daniel Shekar and everyone in between. Thank you for keeping me alive will keep finding newer grounds and bringing you newer stories and characters !!”
Rana Daggubati exchanged wedding woes with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year. They got married in a small and intimate ceremony during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Circling back to Bheemla Nayak, the Pawan Kalyan starrer action drama has been directed by Saagar K Chandra. Besides Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the movie will also star Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in the lead. The film is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The storyline of the film deals with a conflict between an influential and wealthy ex-havaldar, and an honest police officer. Bheemla Nayak will hit the theatres on 25 February.
