Rana Daggubati completes THIS milestone on social media; Thanks fans for their support

While his fans are waiting for more updates about his wedding, this achievement has come up as a sweet piece of news.
1593 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2020 10:45 am
Tollywood star Rana Daggubati reached the status of a pan Indian star with the megahit franchise Baahubali. Now he has achieved a milestone on the photo-sharing application Instagram by having 4 million followers. Sharing the news on social media, Rana Daggupati thanked his fan for helping him achieve it. He shared a screenshot of his own profile and announced the news to his fans. While his fans are waiting for more updates about his wedding, this achievement has come up as a sweet piece of news.

He made the headlines recently after he introduced the love of his life to his fans. Photos from his engagement ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj took over the internet as soon as they surfaced online. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana will be next seen in Virata Parvam. The film has Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das as the female leads. Directed by Venu Udugul, Virata Parvam is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Hearsay has that Rana, Nandita Das, and Priyamani will be seen as Naxalites, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a country singer-turned Naxalite.

Check out Rana Daggubati's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

However, no official announcement has been made on the plot yet. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting after the pandemic situation is contained. Rana also recently announced his next film as mythological demon king Hiranyakashipu. While some reports suggest that the film has been shelved, there’s no official confirmation on the same. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement soon.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Most of these " followers " are by his own PR media men . The number of " likes " or " followers " can always be manipulated . whats so great about it . Coming from a filmy family he could still sustain himself unlike Tamanna or Prabhas who lost their market after Bahubali .

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

find him super hot!!! his wife is cute too :)

