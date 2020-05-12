Rana Daggubati CONFIRMS his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj; Shares first picture as she says 'YES'

Rana Daggubati has found the love of his life and the actor makes it official on Instagram with an adorable picture with his ladylove, Miheeka Bajaj.

Telugu and Bollywood star Rana Daggubati, who is popularly known for playing the main antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, has shared a piece of amazing news with his fans. The actor took to social media and confirmed his relationship with a girl named, Miheeka Bajaj. Yes, Rana Daggubati has the found love and is getting married to Miheeka soon. The actor shared a beautiful picture of him with Mikheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes :) #MiheekaBajaj." Minutes after Rana uploaded the picture, fans are showering the couple with lovely congratulatory messages.

Miheeka Bajaj is Hyderabadi at heart who keeps moving between Mumbai and Hyderabad for work. Miheeka ventured into the décor space in 2018 and has been following her dreams. She is close to a lot of Bollywood celebrities and is often seen partying and attending events in Mumbai.

Well, Rana Daggubati's picture with his ladylove has taken social media by storm and fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the couple. Samantha Akkineni to Kiara Advani, many celebs are sending their best wishes to the couple.

Check out Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's picture below:

Rana Daggubati managed to keep his love life a secret. A couple of months back, there were a lot of speculations about him getting back with his ex Trisha Krishnan. Well, gossipmongers can relax as Rana has finally confirmed his relationship.

On the work front, after the lockdown ends, Rana Daggubati will be seen back on his popular chat show, ‘No.1 Yaari with Rana season 3’. Rana's Haathi Mere Saathi, which was scheduled to release in April has been postponed due to COVID-19. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared an official statement regarding the same. He will also be seen in Telugu film Viraata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi in the female lead role.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

