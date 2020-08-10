  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rana Daggubati could NEVER think of getting married, says Vishnu Vishal; Here's how Baahubali actor reacted

Vishnu Vishal, who was Rana Daggubati’s co star in the film Aranya, revealed on Twitter that Rana had once told him that he would never get married.
16249 reads Mumbai
Rana Daggubati could NEVER think of getting married, says Vishnu Vishal; Here's how Baahubali actor reactedRana Daggubati could NEVER think of getting married, says Vishnu Vishal; Here's how Baahubali actor reacted

On Saturday, Rana Daggubati ties the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, an interior designer by profession. Congratulatory messages and wishes were sent by his fans, followers and his friends from the industry. Vishnu Vishal, who was Rana Daggubati’s co star in the film Aranya, revealed on Twitter that Rana had once told him that he would never get married. Revealing the news, Vishnu Vishal congratulated Rana and wished him a happy married life.

Vishnu Vishal shared a few photos of Rana’s wedding and wrote, “Just few years back someone told me that he can never think of being married... The guy in this beautiful pic looks like that someone... Happy happy life @RanaDaggubati Keep the smiles going. God bless.” Retweeting the Tweet, Rana replied to Vishnu saying that a few years have passed since he said that. Rana wrote, “And few years passed. Thank you brother”

Check out the Tweet here:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj look regal & majestic as they get hitched in an elaborate ceremony

On August 8, Rana Daggubati got hitched to Miheeka Bajaj in a private yet grand ceremony. Mony 30 close relatives were invited to take part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. Apparently, all the invitees were tested for COVID 19 and they all were asked to follow social distancing throughout the ceremony. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun were few of the celebrities who took part in the wedding. Photos from the wedding are still being shared on social media, and it is the talk of the town currently.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement