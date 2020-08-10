Rana Daggubati could NEVER think of getting married, says Vishnu Vishal; Here's how Baahubali actor reacted

Vishnu Vishal, who was Rana Daggubati’s co star in the film Aranya, revealed on Twitter that Rana had once told him that he would never get married.

On Saturday, Rana Daggubati ties the knot with Miheeka Bajaj, an interior designer by profession. Congratulatory messages and wishes were sent by his fans, followers and his friends from the industry. Vishnu Vishal, who was Rana Daggubati’s co star in the film Aranya, revealed on Twitter that Rana had once told him that he would never get married. Revealing the news, Vishnu Vishal congratulated Rana and wished him a happy married life.

Vishnu Vishal shared a few photos of Rana’s wedding and wrote, “Just few years back someone told me that he can never think of being married... The guy in this beautiful pic looks like that someone... Happy happy life @RanaDaggubati Keep the smiles going. God bless.” Retweeting the Tweet, Rana replied to Vishnu saying that a few years have passed since he said that. Rana wrote, “And few years passed. Thank you brother”

Check out the Tweet here:

And few years passed Thank you brother https://t.co/mpiGTFptwk — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 9, 2020

On August 8, Rana Daggubati got hitched to Miheeka Bajaj in a private yet grand ceremony. Mony 30 close relatives were invited to take part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. Apparently, all the invitees were tested for COVID 19 and they all were asked to follow social distancing throughout the ceremony. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun were few of the celebrities who took part in the wedding. Photos from the wedding are still being shared on social media, and it is the talk of the town currently.

