Rana Daggubati declares he is ‘ready’ for the D Day as he poses with father and uncle at pellikoduku puja

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been enjoying their pre wedding festivities, and finally today, as we speak, the D Day has come as Rana and his ladylove will tie the knot today in Hyderabad. Given the Coronavirus pandemic, Rana and his family have kept social distancing rules in mind, and therefore, their functions are restricted to a limited guest-list with only close friends and family being invited.

From the haldi, mehendi and other functions, Rana has been sharing updates with his Instafam on social media, and today, we got our hands on a brand new photo of the groom posing with his dad and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati. Talking about the photo, it is from a Traditional pellikoduku function that took place at Rana’s house and for all those who don’t know, it is a traditional Telegu ceremony which is attended only by the grooms family . While the function saw fresh flowers décor, the function was followed by a Ganesh puja.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in May, and for all those who don’t know, Miheeka is an entrepreneur and runs an interior designing and event management firm and she has studied Interior Designing at Chelsea University. In a recent interview, when Rana’s father and producer Daggubati Suresh Babu was asked about the much awaited wedding, he had said that it will be an intimate affair with just 30 guests in attendance.

