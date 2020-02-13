Rana Daggubati dishes out his Valentine's Day plans and what according to him is love; WATCH

The star cast of Haathi Mere Saathi was present for a presser and Rana Daggubati spoke on a variety of topics. Read on to know more.

Rana Daggubati is all set to take the box office by storm as a forest conservationist in his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The actor dropped the film's teaser and also was present for a press interaction. Starring Rana, Pulkit Samrat, south star Vishnu Vishal and actresses Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, the film revolves around the topic of forest conservation. The star cast of the film was present for a presser and Rana spoke on a variety of topics. With Valentine's Day around the corner, the 'Baahubali' actor was quizzed about his plans.

While Rana laughed it off and said that he does not have any plans. He added, "My plan is to promote the film with you guys. Am dubbing for the second half of the Hindi version of Haathi Mere Saathi." The actor was also asked what according to him is the definition of love. Rana seemed a little zapped by the question and replied in Hindi, "Socha nahi sir utna. I have never thought so much about it."

After struggling to find the correct words to convey his answer, Rana added, "See, passion or love towards a craft comes with consistency to me. If you're able to do the same thing every day.. that is really a passion for your craft." Well, we guess those around Rana were expecting a completely different answer.

